Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Rajiv Saizal has said that the party has started the registration process for special 'Aastha trains' for devotees from the state keen to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The trains are expected to run for two months.

He said people are participating in large numbers in the cleanliness drive in temples ahead of the Pran Prathistha ceremony at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to take part in the campaign.

"On January 22, people will watch in different temples in the state the live programme (from Ayodhya). Between January 25 and March 26, special Aastha trains will be run from Himachal for devotees to take them to Ayodhya to Ram temple. The devotees will be required to pay a nominal amount of Rs 1500 which includes their stay," Saizal told ANI.

He said for people from the Kangra region, the trains are expected to start from Pathankot and for Kullu, Mandi and Bilaspur, the trains would start from Una.

"Trains are likely to start from Kalka for four districts of Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan. I think everyone in the state wants to grab this opportunity. We have started a registration process and workers are also motivating people for Ayodhya darshan," the BJP leader said.

Railways will run the Aastha trains in view of the expected rush of devotees to Ayodhya.

He said that the BJP workers and people from different walks of life will go to Ayodhya to give their services.

Saizal also attacked the Sukhu government over the state of health services in the state, saying these are "very bad".

He alleged that many doctors are not getting proper salaries and several hospitals are without adequate staff.

"Health corporation was created for purchases but it is ineffective. A post-graduate doctor gets Rs 50,000 as a stipend but after appointment, doctors are getting Rs 33,000...this is a joke with the doctors. Nobody is there to listen to them, nurses' shortage is there across the state. What was promised in the health sector has not been done. Medicines and gadgets are not available for testing, people are suffering and forced to do testing in private labs. The guarantees have not been fulfilled," he said

Saizal accused the Congress leaders of "deceiving people" and "misleading them" over relief provided by the Centre to the state during floods.

He said the Centre had provided necessary relief to assist the state government.

He accused the state government of "corruption and nepotism" in the distribution of disaster relief funds. "There is disappointment against the state government among various sections including farmers and businessmen," he alleged. (ANI)

