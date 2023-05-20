Shimla, May 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Saturday said it will launch "Booth Empowerment Campaign" to make the party strong at the booth level and also highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in the past over eight years.

The party's state executive committee discussed the strategy for the campaign in a meeting here.

Under the programme, to propagate the achievements of the Modi government, 250 families in each parliamentary constituency and 60 to 70 families in each assembly segment would be contacted from June 1 to June 22, party leaders said.

There are four Lok Sabha and 68 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state.

Around 250 members, including BJP state executive members, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, permanent invitees Suresh Kashyap and Indu Goswami, party MPs and MLAs, candidates defeated in the 2022 assembly polls and district BJP presidents attended the meeting.

The meeting also once again reviewed the party's performance in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections as some leaders were unhappy that so far no action has been taken against those BJP leaders who "spoiled" the winning chances of the party's candidates.

Addressing the meeting, state BJP in-charge Khanna asked the party men to work with "commitment" to bring the BJP government back to power in the state.

He asked them to highlight the achievements of the Modi government during the past over eight years, which have completely overshadowed the achievements of Congress governments over decades.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Modi government has enhanced the prestige of the country at the international level.

He said welfare programmes by the Centre have benefitted women immensely.

The Modi government gave concrete houses to 3.60 lakh families, rolled out 'Ayushman Bharat' for free medical treatment and ensured economic growth, thus making India the fifth largest economy in the world, Thakur said.

India was importing arms but now it is an arms exporter and arms of Rs 16,000 crore were exported last year, he said, adding Rs 25,000 crore arms would be exported during the current year.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said there was no resentment against the BJP in the 2022 assembly polls and the Congress won by giving false guarantees, which would not be implemented even in 10 years.

Accusing the Congress government of pursuing "political vendetta", he said it has done nothing except closing institutions opened by the previous BJP government, while developmental works have come to a standstill.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal said the party was never deterred by defeats and continued its march and as a result, it has grown from two seats to 300-plus seats in Parliament, while the Congress, which had once 450 seats in the Lok Sabha, has shrunk to 40 seats.

The Congress won the assembly polls by deceit, tricks and jugglery, and the difference in votes was only 0.9 per cent as the previous Jai Ram Thakur government had worked for women, poor, backward and all other sections of the society, he said.

The BJP leaders said they are in the process to launch an app that will digitally connect booths and workers at the grassroots.

