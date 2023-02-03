Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP will prepare its road map for the next Lok Sabha elections during its three-day state-level executive committee meet which commenced in Una on Friday, state unit chief Suresh Kashyap said.

In a statement, Kashyap said strict action was being taken against those who had worked against the party in the last assembly polls held in November 2022.

He said the party will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh next year.

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar would give their suggestions in the meeting, Kashyap added.

He said meetings of the BJP's core group would be held on February 3 and 4, and the office bearers meet will be held on February 5.

Several organisational issues will be discussed in the meeting, besides political situations at the Centre and the state, Kashyap said, adding a political resolution will also be passed.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the state's Congress government was working with vendetta and development has come to a standstill as hundreds of institutions opened during the previous BJP government have been de-notified.

