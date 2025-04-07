Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of Opposition (LoP), Jai Ram Thakur, has launched an attack on the ruling Congress government over the recent decision to double the minimum bus fare, describing it as an anti-poor move that will severely burden the economically weaker sections of society.

Reacting to the cabinet decision to raise the minimum bus fare from Rs 5 to Rs 10, Thakur said that the present state government is burdening the people of the state.

"The Himachal Pradesh government has broken the back of the poor. They are being crushed under the weight of this government's decisions." Jai Ram Thakur said.

"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is consistently placing a heavier financial burden on the poor and middle class. So far, whatever major taxes have been imposed, they have disproportionately affected the common man. Himachal is a hilly and economically weaker state where public transport is a necessity, not a luxury. Whether it's government or private buses, the poor and middle class have no alternative mode of travel," he added.

He said that now passengers would have to pay Rs 10 just to step into a bus, whether they are travelling 100 meters or more.

"It's laughable when the government claims that people these days don't carry Rs 10 notes. The truth is, Rs 10 is a matter of survival for many; it can feed a family. To say Rs 10 is negligible is not just ignorant, it is deeply unfortunate," Thakur said.

"No area of the state has been spared by this government when it comes to imposing burdens," he said.

He also asked Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who currently holds the transport portfolio, whether he now believes this decision was justified.

"Doesn't he see how this has broken the back of the common man? Once, during our regime, we increased merely 10 to 15 per cent of the budget after seven years, and he was most vocal at that time. I want to ask him now why this decision has been taken," Thakur questioned.

Jai Ram Thakur also visited vocational teachers on Sunday, who have been on an indefinite strike for over ten days and have started a hunger strike demanding an end to outsourcing and direct salary payments from the government.

"I met with the vocational teachers at their request. Their demands are genuine. The central government funds 90 per cent of this program, with only 10 per cent coming from the state. These teachers are only asking for what Haryana has already implemented, ending the role of private contractors and instead recruiting through a transparent government mechanism," he said.

He suggested that recruitment should be done via a government corporation like Haryana's Skill Development Corporation, which would save money for both the government and the employees and prevent exploitation by private firms.

"The BJP government had taken a final decision in this regard, but elections delayed its implementation. Now, unfortunately, this government isn't even willing to talk to the teachers," Thakur said.

"It's not just about teachers--it's about students and their futures. The government is playing with their lives." He added.

Thakur also raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in the state, particularly in connection with the controversial death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). Negi had gone missing, and his body was recovered ten days later. The family has demanded a CBI probe, alleging foul play.

"We had demanded a CBI probe in the Assembly. The family is not convinced it was a suicide. There are too many unanswered questions. But the government refused," Thakur said.

He further claimed that the government's investigation was inadequate and that there had been no real effort to uncover the truth.

"Fifteen days have passed since they promised a report. The people are protesting. Just two days ago, thousands marched in Kinnaur. The family wants a CBI probe. What's stopping the government?"

He also criticized the state for allegedly helping the accused secure bail.

"No government counsel appeared in court to oppose the bail. It almost seems like the state helped the accused walk free. This raises serious questions," he said.

Thakur urged the Chief Minister to recommend a CBI probe before evidence was destroyed.

"If not for us, at least listen to the people of Himachal and the family. The state must recommend the CBI investigation. Only then can we expect justice," he demanded. (ANI)

