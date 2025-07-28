Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next five days, while yellow alert has also been sounded for select regions.

Speaking to ANI, senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said that the rain activity will continue in the region for the next five days.

Also Read | 'Operation Mahadev' in Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Suleiman Shah, Participant Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

"During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. District Kangra received heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the highest recorded at Kangra station 140 mm, followed by Palampur. Mandi, Shimla, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts received light to moderate rainfall. Kullu and Chamba districts also experienced light showers," he said.

According to the IMD, the entire state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall from July 28 to July 30, while increased rainfall activity is expected from July 31 to August 3, especially in the mid-hill and low-lying districts.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

"We have issued an orange alert for districts like Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi on July 29, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall," said Sharma.

On July 28, yellow alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, and Solan. Rainfall is likely at isolated locations in these areas.

On July 29, rainfall intensity is expected to pick up again, with an orange alert covering Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi, and Yellow Alerts extended to Chamba, Sirmaur, and Solan.

By July 30, a slight dip in rainfall intensity is forecast and yellow alert is there for Una, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi.

On July 31 and August 1, Chamba and Sirmaur may witness heavy rainfall at isolated spots.

"Overall, the rainfall pattern will persist over the next five to six days, with heavy spells occurring intermittently," Sharma explained.

"Today and tomorrow's rainfall activity is likely to be widespread," he said.

Despite the ongoing wet spell, Himachal Pradesh is currently witnessing a 10% rainfall deficit compared to normal levels for July.

"Districts like Chamba, Solan, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti have recorded below-normal rainfall. Other districts have received rainfall near normal levels," Sharma noted.

Looking at the overall monsoon season so far, rainfall across the state has been close to normal, except for Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba, where precipitation remains lower than expected.

As per the IMD, no flash flood advisory has been issued at this point, given that the intensity of rain remains moderate for now.

Temperature levels across Himachal Pradesh are currently hovering around normal for this time of the year.

The IMD has urged residents and tourists in alert-designated districts to remain cautious over the next few days, particularly in landslide-prone and flood-vulnerable zones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)