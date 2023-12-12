Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) The one-year-old Himachal Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Tuesday with the induction of Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma as cabinet ministers.

With the induction of two ministers, the cabinet's strength has now increased to 11.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered oath of office to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here.

Dharmani (51) is a former chief parliamentary secretary and a three-time MLA from Ghumarwin, while Goma (37) is a two-time legislator from Jaisinghpur. Both the leaders hold engineering and MBA degrees. --

