Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended Holi greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh. A gathering of Congress leaders, party workers, and residents of Shimla joined the celebrations at Oak Over, where they exchanged greetings.

Later, Sukhu, along with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Col (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and MLAs Sanjay Awasthy and Kamlesh Thakur visited Raj Bhawan to convey Holi wishes to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Also Read | Shivpuri Horror: 6-Month-Old Boy Suffers Severe Burn Injuries After His Parents Take Him to Tantrik for Superstitious Ritual in MP; Victim Likely To Lose Vision, Says Doctor.

CM Sukhu also celebrated the festival of colours at his official residence in Shimla.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu expressed his heartfelt wishes on the occasion and said, "I extend my warmest greetings to everyone on this vibrant festival of colours. Holi signifies joy, unity, and new beginnings. I hope this festival brings prosperity and happiness to every household in Himachal and across the country.

Also Read | UP Accident: 2 Burned to Death, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree in Muzaffarnagar.

PCC President Pratibha Singh also joined the celebrations at the Chief Minister's residence. Extending her greetings, she said, "I wish all the people of Himachal Pradesh a very happy Holi. May this festival bring colours of happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home."

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read.

People across the country have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (coloured powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)