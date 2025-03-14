Shivpuri, March 14: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a six-month-old boy allegedly suffered severe burns after he was taken to a tantrik by his parents for a superstitious ritual in Shivpuri district. It is learned that the tantrik burned the toddler's face so badly during the ritual that his cheeks and lips were severely injured. The burns are also said to have affected both eyes of the toddler, with doctors fearing the child losing his vision.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the incident came to light on Thursday evening, March 13, when Aadesh Verma took his son Mayank to the district hospital's eye department. The alleged incident occurred in Hanuman Colony. When the doctor at the hospital examined the baby, he asked the parents about the burn injuries. Shivpuri Shocker: Second-Year BA Student Preparing for Recruitment in Army and Police Dies of Heart Attack While Chanting Hymns at Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

In the beginning, the mother admitted that they had taken their son to a tantrik in Ramnagar, Kolaras, where he was burned during the ritual. However, the couple changed their statement later and claimed that the boy got burned by hot tea in the kitchen. Amid this, Dr. Girish Chaturvedi, eye specialist of the district hospital, raised the issue on social media and demanded strict action against the culprits.

In his post, the doctor said that the boy's corneas were burned, thus putting his eyesight at great risk. While the hospital management is trying to downplay the incident, BL Yadav, civil surgeon, confirmed that the incident occurred due to superstition. Post this, the police were alerted about the incident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

"The parents brought the baby to me and told me themselves that they had taken him to a tantrik. This is a very tragic incident, and strict action should be taken against those responsible," Dr. Girish Chaturvedi added.

