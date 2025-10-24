Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 41.52 crore in Barsar assembly constituency of Hamirpur district during his one-day tour, a release said

The Chief Minister dedicated the Rs 1.34 crore Bumbloo helipad, the Rs 17.45 crore Mini Secretariat Barsar and the Rs 1.11 crore Health Sub Centre building Bani to the people. He also laid the foundation stone of the Dhaneta-Barsar road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 18.72 crore and Rs 2.88 crore Check Dam on Mann khad in the tehsil Barsar.

Meanwhile, while addressing a mammoth public gathering at Barsar assembly constituency in Hamirpur district today, CM Sukhu announced GSSS Barsar as CBSE schools from next academic session. He said that so far 20 government schools have received recognition from the CBSE board.

He announced up-gradation of Barsar hospital to 100 bed and said that Rs 300 crore was being spent on the Cancer Institute in Hamirpur medical college. He announced to open indoor stadium and parking facility at Barsar. He also announced to start MA and M.Com classes in local government college and to install solar and high mast lights in various gram panchayats and main market of the area, a release said.

The Chief Minster said that Rs 100 crore would be spent for creating seven special departments in Medical College and Hospital Hamirpur.

He said that all the roads in the district were being double-laned and a provision of Rs 37 crore has been made for Saloni-Deotsidh road.

The Chief Minister stated that a sum of Rs 96 crore was being spent on strengthening the roads in Barsar Vidhan Sabha area. Rs. 65 crore scheme has been approved for the beautification of Baba Balak Nath shrine and its surroundings." (ANI)

