Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A meeting of Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) was held in Shimla on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who gave directions to facilitate overseas employment opportunities to the youth of the State, besides evolving a mechanism of track and trace for those who have secured employment abroad.

The Board of Directors gave its approval to undertake the business of recruitment in accordance with The Emigration Act, 1983 and the recruitment of workers for overseas employment, a release said.

For this, the Corporation will register with the Ministry of External Affairs in the office of the Protector General of Emigrants, New Delhi. The Board also approved continuing the work of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

It also gave its nod to filling two JOA (IT) and two multitask Worker posts in HPSEDC. (ANI)

