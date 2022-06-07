Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday flagged off 16 buses as part of the state government's purchase of a new fleet of buses, which will replace the old ones.

The chief minister said as per his budget announcement last year, 205 new buses were to be purchased by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) of which 87 buses have already arrived and the remaining will follow suit.

The chief minister also told the media that an additional 360 buses will be added to the HRTC's fleet and these will be procured at the earliest.

