Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Energy department to issue a cancellation notice to non-serious hydro power developers, whose projects have remained stalled for many years.

He presided over a high-level meeting of the Power Department on Saturday. He said that undue delays in project execution are causing significant losses to the state exchequer, according to a release.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Hotel Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested After Confession Call to Police.

Hydropower is the mainstay of the State's economy, and the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits reach the people of the State.

Sukhu said that the present state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the state's people across multiple platforms and forums. In a major decision, the State Government has decided to take back 382 MW of the Sunni, 210 MW of the Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW of the Dhaulasidh projects previously allotted to SJVNL.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Ambulance Driver Molests Nurse, Drags Her by Hair at Private Hospital in Bhadohi.

He said that the state government will not advance on upcoming projects like Kishau and Renuka Dam unless the neighbouring states provide the settlement of the long-standing concrete assurances pending the Bhakra Beas Management Board arrears.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that BBMB has identified 4403 MW of power capacity on Bhakra Dam and 8700 MW capacity on Kol Dam for establishing pump storage projects. He directed the department to take the lead in this direction and move forward immediately so that the people of the State reap maximum benefits from these projects.

Sukhu instructed the HPSEBL to commission the Kaza solar power project by August 2025 and expedite the one MW solar power project with battery backup at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district. This project is expected to be completed by December 2025 and will guarantee uninterrupted power supply to the 19 gram panchayats of the valley even during heavy snowfall.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the 'Green Panchayat scheme' and directed the speeding up of the project. He also took stock of the under-construction 450 MW Shong Tong Hydro Power Project and asked the Power Corporation to complete it within the stipulated time period.

Furthermore, it was also decided that the HPSEBL will establish five Substations with a 66 KV capacity, while the HPPTCL will set up 10 Substations with capacities of 132 KV and 220 KV in accordance with the directions of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)