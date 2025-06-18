Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand at Theog, built at a cost of Rs 14.84 crore, and the APMC Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru, constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore, a release said.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Chief Minister said that the bus stand project, which had been pending for the last 12 years, has now been completed and dedicated to the people, fulfilling a long-pending demand. The facility is equipped with all basic amenities for passengers and HRTC staff. He also announced that a shopping complex will be constructed at the site of the old bus stand with government funding.

The Chief Minister said that the newly inaugurated Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru would provide a reliable platform to local farmers and horticulturists to get fair prices for their produce, saving both time and money. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing modern and accessible marketing infrastructure for the farming community.

To further benefit local fruit growers, he said that work on a Rs 26 crore winery at Parala Market would commence soon. He also assured that sufficient funds would be made available for the construction of the Mini Secretariat at Theog and announced the opening of a new HRTC sub-depot and workshop in the area.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was working towards equipping Theog Hospital with all essential medical facilities. He added that efforts were being made to upgrade IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College to the level of AIIMS. The government would invest Rs 1,350 crore in modern medical technology and recruit doctors, nurses, and Rogi Mitras to further strengthen health services in the state.

"As I hold the Finance portfolio, I assure equal and balanced development across all regions of the state," he said.

Referring to the natural calamity in 2023, the Chief Minister said that the government acted swiftly to restore road connectivity in the apple belt to ensure timely transportation of apples and avoid losses to farmers. He also highlighted the government's efforts to introduce the Universal Carton in the first year of his government to support horticulturists.

CM Sukhu said the state has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict apple imports in order to safeguard the interests of local farmers. "We are raising the voice of the farming community at every forum," he added.

The Chief Minister also informed us that the Shipki-La Pass, which borders China, has recently opened for tourists. The government is exploring the possibility of initiating the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through this route.

Criticizing the previous BJP government, he said, "They constructed buildings worth Rs1,000 crore for electoral gains, many of which now lie unused. Our focus is on judicious use of resources to make Himachal self-reliant."

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri lauded the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore, both of whom have previously served as presidents of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

He said that Theog has consistently elected capable leaders and holds a place of importance in the state. He credited the Chief Minister for releasing Rs 5 crore to complete the bus stand project and informed that Rs 255 crore has already been spent on the Kurpan Water Supply Scheme, with the remaining Rs 45 crore now available for its completion. He assured that pending sewerage works in Theog would also be completed soon.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were fully committed to Theog's development. He recalled the significant contributions of former Minister Vidya Stokes and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in shaping the region.

MLA and AICC Secretary Kuldeep Singh Rathore welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for releasing sufficient funds for the completion of the bus stand. He also paid tribute to Vidya Stokes and Virbhadra Singh for their visionary leadership. He remarked that development in Theog had slowed down during the past five years but had now regained momentum. He said once the Kurpan water supply scheme is completed, Theog would have sufficient drinking water. He also assured better road infrastructure in the region and reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises.

Highlighting the plight of apple growers, Rathore thanked the Chief Minister for implementing the Universal Carton system and urged him to strongly take up the issue of apple imports from the United States with the central government. "I was the first to raise the demand for a ban on apple imports from Turkey, which supports Pakistan. Now, American apples pose a new challenge," he said. (ANI)

