Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the renovated heritage police assistance room at The Mall in Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government is making continuous efforts for the preservation of heritage buildings in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister urged corporate organisations to assist in developmental works under corporate social responsibilities. He said that even during the COVID-19 period many organisations helped in strengthening the health infrastructure in the state.

Thakur appreciated the efforts of the Police department to renovate the heritage police assistance room. He said that people, especially tourists, would get police assistance through this assistance room.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also appreciated the efforts of the Police department for renovating the police assistance room and said that Shimla is a tourist place of historic importance. Therefore, the government is doing all efforts for the preservation of the heritage buildings of Shimla.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that Rs 25 lakh was spent on the renovation of the Police Assistance Room.

Under corporate social responsibility (CSR), Rs 15 lakh were provided by ACC Trust and Rs 10 lakh by State Bank of India (SBI). The Chief Minister said that efforts were made to restore the form of Heritage building through renovation.

Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Satya Kaundal, MC Councillors, Chief General Manager (CGM) of State Bank of India Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director Plant of ACC Amitabh Singh, Architect Amita Mahajan, senior officers of the Police department, representatives of ACC and SBI were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

