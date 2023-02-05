Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday mourned the untimely demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor.

Kapoor passed away after a cardiac arrest in the national capital on Saturday.

In his condolence message, the Himachal chief minister said, "The void created by his death will be difficult to fill. Surinder Kapoor was associated with ANI since long and played a pivotal role in strengthening the media house."

The CM also prayed for strength for his bereaved family members in this hour of grief.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences on the demise of Surinder Kapoor.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of ANI. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," read an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also condoled the demise of ANI's chief operating officer and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

"Received the very sad news of the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of news agency ANI. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

Part of the agency's founding team, Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.

Surinder Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. Deeply involved in work, he came to the office on Saturday.

He had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.

Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor's demise was a deep loss to ANI.

She said in a tweet that he was mentor to many journalists and cameramen.

"A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti," she said.

Surinder Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons. (ANI)

