Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the closing ceremony of the International Shimla Summer Festival held here at the Ridge on Thursday evening, according to an official statement from the state government.

According to an official statement, on this occasion, the Chief Minister released the souvenir of the Summer Festival.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also the Chairman of the International Shimla Summer Festival Organising Committee, presented a memento, a traditional Himachali cap, and a shawl to the Chief Minister as a token of respect.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister also interacted with tourists.

Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Vice Chairman Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan and other dignitaries were also present.

Earlier on Thursday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Himachal Chief Minister flagged off a cycle run from Oak Over in Shimla to eliminate plastic pollution.

The Chief Minister also launched the Plastic Neutral Himachal--2030 awareness campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive.

The event, jointly organised by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change and HP Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE), saw the participation of students, volunteers, home guard jawans and people from various sections of society.

On this occasion, CM Sukhu also administered a pledge to the gathering to make Himachal Pradesh plastic-neutral.Extending his greetings on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister emphasised that everyone must contribute towards making Himachal plastic-free, saying, "Protecting the environment from plastic is a shared responsibility."

"Serious and consistent efforts are required over the next five years, not only to free Himachal from plastic but also to raise awareness on the issue. Protecting nature is an integral part of our culture and identity," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal's natural beauty gives the state its unique identity, and to preserve this, we must continue working with a positive and proactive approach. (ANI)

