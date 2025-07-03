Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 24 state-of-the-art Volvo buses at Kyari Ghat in Solan, reiterating the state's commitment to providing world-class transport and transforming Himachal Pradesh into a 'Green Energy State.'

Sukhu said that the state government was committed to providing world-class transport facilities to the people and transforming Himachal Pradesh into a 'Green Energy State'.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Wednesday evening at Solan's Kyari Ghat after flagging off 24 state-of-the-art Volvo buses.

According to a release, he said that during the tenure of the present government, "a substantial amount of funds has been allocated to strengthen the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Over the past two years, the government has provided an annual grant of Rs 1,000 crores to ensure convenient and comfortable transport services for the public.'

He said that the government has procured 500 diesel buses, 300 electric buses and approximately 30 Volvo buses. To further improve transport services in the future, the government plans to purchase 100 Tempo Travellers. Currently, HRTC receives a monthly subsidy of Rs 60 crores.

The Chief Minister stated that due to the state's limited rail and air connectivity, road transport remains the primary mode of travel for most people, with HRTC buses serving as the primary means of transportation. Continuous efforts were made to improve the corporation's services for the convenience of commuters.

Sukhu said that extensive work was underway to develop Himachal Pradesh as a 'Green Energy State' and was actively promoting hydrogen-powered e-buses. "In line with the vision of a green Himachal, more charging stations would be set up across the state with an expenditure of Rs 110 crore to realise the dream of a Green Energy State"

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that the HRTC has completed 50 years of its glorious journey. "The corporation's buses are the lifeline for the people of the state, with four to five lakh passengers travelling daily.".

Over the last two years, the government has operated approximately 250 diesel buses and plans to add 250 new buses to the fleet soon, he said. Additionally, HRTC buses provided services to even the most remote areas of the state and connected the longest Delhi-Leh route.

Agnihotri stated that over the past two years, the government has granted various financial benefits to corporation employees, including the OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and arrears of allowances. New bus stands were also being constructed across the state as per requirements.

Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the Chief Minister has implemented numerous schemes for the welfare and socio-economic upliftment of the people. The operation of these Volvo buses would increase the states' revenue and also offer comfortable travel.

Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, President Jogindera Cooperative Bank Mukesh Sharma, Vice Chairman HRTC Ajay Verma, President HP Youth Congress Chattar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Transport and Industries RD Nazim, Managing Director HRTC Nipun Jindal, Vice Chancellor YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni Rajeshwar Chandel, Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, SP Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

