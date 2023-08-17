Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday visited Congress leader Pawan Thakur at his residence and expressed grief over the demise of his mother.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Pawan Thakur's mother Kaushalya, CM Sukhu shared his grief with the family members and prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The Chief Minister visited Baag, the native village of Pawan Thakur, in the Sarkaghat Assembly Segment today to share his grief.

Thakur's mother Kaushalaya breathed her last on August 10 at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Himachal's Mandi district. (ANI)

