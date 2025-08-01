Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday extended his congratulations and best wishes to Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, a resident of Hiranagar in Hamirpur district, on assuming charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, according to the press release.

The Chief Minister stated that it was a moment of immense pride that the sons of Himachal Pradesh are achieving new milestones in the service of the nation through their talent, dedication and commitment, as per the release.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Friday assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS). After assuming charge, Vice Admiral Vatsayan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

After paying homage to the bravehearts at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', Vice Admiral Vatsayan received a Guard of Honour at the South Block.

An alumnus of the 71st course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988.

A specialist in Gunnery and Missile Systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational and staff assignments over his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.

Prior to his current appointment, Vice Admiral Vatsayan served as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans) at NHQ and the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

Vice Admiral Vatsayan has also held various other important appointments, including Deputy Chief of IDS (Policy, Plans and Force Development), Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command (ENC) HQs and Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Vice Admiral Vatsayan has been recognised with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM) for his dedication to duty. (ANI)

