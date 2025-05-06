Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting with the education department on Tuesday and directed the officials to expedite the promotion process for the posts of the principals in government senior secondary schools.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that the welfare of employees has always been the top most priority of the present state government and that the government is making every possible effort in this direction.

"Government employees play a crucial role in the development of the State, and it was therefore imperative to ensure that they receive their due benefits on time," CM Sukhu said.

He also added that the state government was implementing several positive reforms in the education sector to ensure that students received quality education.

The release said that the results of these reforms were visible, and the state has made a remarkable improvement in national education rankings. CM Sukhu commended the role played by the state's teachers in realising the aim of providing the best quality education to students.

CM Sukhu said that since assuming office, the state government has undertaken several innovative initiatives to strengthen the education sector and foster holistic development among students.

As a result of these efforts, the state's education system was now being recognised and appreciated at the national level.Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also called upon officials to clear the backlog of employment on compassionate grounds within one year.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Compassionate Employment Policy here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that income criteria will be raised from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. (ANI)

