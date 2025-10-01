Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 14 new fire tenders from Choura Maidan, Shimla.

The fire tenders have been purchased at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore.

Also Read | Cabinet Approves MSP Hike for Rabi Crops: PM Narendra Modi Says Welfare of India's Farmers Is Top Priority for His Government.

These vehicles have been dispatched to the Training Centre Baldeyan and to other centres at Deha, Ubadesh, Nerwa and Theog in Shimla district, Dharampur and Thunag in Mandi district, Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti, Shahpur and Indora in Kangra district, and Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

As per the release, the CM stated that the new fire tenders have been allocated with consideration for the needs of both remote and densely populated areas, ensuring a timely response to fire-related emergencies. He informed that an amount of Rs 23 crore has been allocated for the purchase of additional fire tenders to further enhance the fleet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Travel Gets Cheaper, Fares Slashed by 10% for Dussehra and Diwali.

Reiterating the State Government's commitment to strengthening fire services, the Chief Minister said that adequate financial resources are being provided to the department. He further stated that for the financial year 2025-26, Rs 4.24 crore has been sanctioned for equipping new and upgraded fire stations, while Rs 7 crore has been allocated for the construction of departmental buildings at Nadaun and Indora.

He also stated that the recruitment process for 700 Home Guard posts will be initiated shortly to augment manpower and enhance emergency response capabilities.

On Tuesday, CM Sukhu flagged off six state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans from his official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla, and said that this will prove extremely useful in ensuring speedy investigations.

The six vehicles, worth Rs 65 lakh each, have been procured under the Directorate of Forensic Services and are equipped with advanced technology to assist the police in fast-paced investigations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)