Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performed the inaugurations and laid foundation stones of 17 development projects worth Rs. 190 crore at Nahan during his one-day tour to Sirmaur district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid foundation stones of Rs152 crore which include Rs 53.40 crore implementation of Smart Grid Technologies in Nahan town, Rs 43.66 crore implementation of Smart Grid Technologies in Poanta Sahib town in Sirmaur district, Rs 16.04 crore Bheron to Adi Badri road, Rs 12.36 crore road from Kanshiwala to Biroja Factory via Jabbal Ka Bag, Rs 8.42 crore Chief Medical Office at Nahan, Rs 8.17 crore improvement and up-gradation of Burma Papri, Palion, Majri road, Rs 6.98 crore link road from Sainwala Jhameria Brogria Jamanwala Charuwala Kotla and Rs 3.13 crore link road from NH07 via Bhaderkali Mandir to Forest Check Post Kolar Bilaspur road.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to March 11, Apply Online at neet.nta.nic.in.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 3.03 crore New Table Tennis-cum-Squash Court Complex, Nahan, Rs 3.17 crore Boys Hostel of Technical Education, Government Polytechnic at Dhaula Kuan, Rs 4.91crore second floor of Academic Block of Technical Education, Government Polytechnic at Dhaula Kuan, Rs. 7.81 crore residential accommodation block of Technical Education, Government Polytechnic at Dhaula Kuan, Rs 2.41 crore Automobile Block of Technical Education, Government Polytechnic at Dhaula Kuan, Rs.3.30 crore Girls Hostel of Technical Education, Government Polytechnic at Dhaula Kuan, Rs 2.57 crore link road from Judda-Ka-Johar to village Gadda, Rs 3.80 crore Fire Post building, Kala Amb and Rs 5.65 crore District Panchayat Resource Centre, Nahan.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured several women for their outstanding contributions in different fields during a programme organised in Nahan, Sirmaur district, to mark International Women's Day.

Also Read | Jio IPO Delayed: Mukesh Ambani's Firm Awaits Regulatory Nod.

According to a release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Priyanka Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, for her commendable work in promoting women's empowerment in the district. He also felicitated Kritika Sharma from village Gattadhar in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmaur district for successfully climbing Mount Everest and Megha Singh Kanwar from village Pajjhota in Rajgarh for securing the first position in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Examination-2025.

Under the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Yojana, the Chief Minister honoured Shanti Jaiswal from Solan district, Nirmala Dhiman from Bilaspur district, Grihini Swayam Swarojgar Sangh from Indora in Kangra district and Nishu Lata from Una district for their excellent work. Each of them was awarded Rs one lakh.

During the programme, financial assistance was also distributed under various welfare schemes. Under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, Shikha, Simran Kaur, Shiya, and Prem Lata was provide Rs 60,000 each as marriage assistance. Mehboob Hasan and Ravi were given the second instalment of Rs one lakh each for house construction under the scheme, a release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)