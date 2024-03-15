Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated Himachal's first outdoor escalators at the Hanuman temple Jakhu in Shimla at a height of 2,455 metres above the sea level.

According to an official statement, the Project worth Rs 7.94 crore has a carrying capacity of 6000 person per hour and is installed by Schindler India.

Chief Minister said, "The four escalators would facilitate the people visiting the temple from the parking lot. The escalators are built with double drive with safety brakes on both sides of the escalators for the safety of passengers."

Paintings depicting the storyline of Ramayana have been installed at each level of the escalators.

The escalators have a combination of materials on the facade of louvers and polycarbonate sheets that allows an ample amount of natural light to enter the escalators and ACP sheets on the lower part of the escalators have been used for good ventilation. Moreover, LED spotlights have been installed to beautify the experience of pilgrims using the escalators.

The Chief Minister said that Jakhu temple was a main religious attraction for the visitors and steps will be taken to provide other basic facilities as well.

He also paid obeisance at the Hanuman Temple.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Vice Chairman State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, Mayor MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, MLAs Harish Janartha, Sanjay Rattan, Neeraj Nayyar, Vinod Sultanpuri, Ajay Solanki, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Councilors, Principal Secretary R.D. Nazeem, DC Shimla Anupam Kashyap SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi and Commissioner MC Bhupinder Atri were also present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

