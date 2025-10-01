Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday joined celebrations of the International Day of Older Persons at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla and flagged off a special cycle rally to promote fitness and healthy living among senior citizens as well as the youth.

The event, organised jointly by the Social Justice and Welfare Department and the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association, saw enthusiastic participation from people ranging in age from 10 to over 67 years.

Participants highlighted how cycling can help combat drug abuse, promote intergenerational bonding, and keep both the elderly and youth physically and mentally fit.

Maheshwari, a 67-year-old participant, stated that cycling is one of the best ways for senior citizens to stay fit.

"Cycling is a very good thing. If you continue to ride a bike, you will remain fit and healthy. For me, this is very important. People will get the message that if elders are cycling, they won't need hospitals. It is also beneficial for the environment, as cycling can help make Shimla a pollution-free place. It keeps you away from drugs, makes you social, and ensures you remain fit," Maheshwar, a 67-year-old participant, said.

Another resident, Dr Rajesh Channana (57), emphasised the importance of inspiring young people to participate in such fitness activities.

"Our state is struggling with drug abuse due to unemployment and other issues. Cycling marathons can inspire youth. As doctors, we know this is the best cardio fitness. I demand a special cycling track in Shimla, like in Chandigarh and Delhi. Cycling on traffic-heavy roads with potholes is unsafe for our children," said Dr Rajesh Channana, another participant.

The Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association organised the rally. Its president, Mohit Sood, said the idea was to encourage cycling as part of our daily lifestyle.

"Our main purpose behind this cyclothon is to give a message that with ageing, you must focus on health and fitness. Participants aged between 10 and 67 years are here. We want government support in creating safe infrastructure for cycling and walking, so children can safely ride and jog away from heavy traffic," said Mohit Sood, an organiser.

Rajesh Gupta, 63, another participant, added that senior citizens should ignore their age and set examples for youth.

"I am 63 and cycle regularly. Even today, I can ride 40-50 km. Fitness is the primary need for success in life, and cycling keeps us physically and mentally fit. I don't drink or smoke. Youth should stay away from drugs, because if you are healthy, you can face any difficulty in life." Said Rajesh Gupta.

Young participant Divija Sood said she was motivated by the elderly riders. "We should take inspiration from the elderly who are cycling here despite difficulties. Today's young generation is falling into drug abuse. Cycling is eco-friendly, keeps you fit, and Shimla has many hidden routes perfect for cycling."

Speaking to the media after the event, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government was committed to the welfare of the elderly and strengthening healthcare in Himachal Pradesh.

"This is the first time that the International Day of Older Persons is being celebrated in Himachal. Respecting and honouring elders is our duty. We have restored the old pension scheme, benefiting 1.36 lakh employees. Our government has launched several schemes for orphans, single women, and senior citizens. We want to assure the elderly that they are not alone in society and the government stands with them," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further highlighted improvements in the state's health sector.

"In the past two-and-a-half years, we have strengthened health services. Earlier, there was a shortage of radiographers, laboratory technicians, nurses, and paramedics. IGMC Shimla was running at 40 per cent occupancy, and doctors were overburdened. We have recruited 200 doctors and sanctioned 200 more for rural areas. We are also investing Rs 3,000 crore in medical technology to bring our healthcare sector at par with AIIMS Delhi," Sukhu said.

He added that training capacity for radiographers had been increased from 18 to 50 per batch to address the shortage of paramedical staff across medical colleges.

On the demand for registering a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act in connection with the death of a Scheduled Caste youth in Chirgaon, the Chief Minister said the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission had already visited the site.

Regarding state debt, Sukhu said, "That is for the central government to address." He also stated that the appointment of a new Chief Secretary would be made soon.

The cycle rally, which started from the Ridge and proceeded up to the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies before concluding back at the Ridge, saw the participation of over 30 cyclists. (ANI)

