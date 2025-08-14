Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday urged the Centre to provide a special disaster relief package for the state.

He said the state remains on high alert after heavy rains, floods, and cloudbursts caused widespread damage across multiple districts.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives, Assures All Possible Assistance (Watch Videos).

"There has been damage at several places, and the state is on alert. I have also requested a special package from the Centre for Himachal Pradesh as disaster relief," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said a cloudburst occurred in the Kullu area last night, with similar reports coming in from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is There Really a Gold ATM in Shanghai Mall in China That Melts Jewellery and Transfers Money in Bank Account? Old Video Going Viral Turns Out To Be True.

"Earlier, we never saw such incidents in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, where there used to be less rainfall. The destruction caused by the rains is definitely the result of global warming and climate change," CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister informed that he had discussed the matter with the Union government, which has agreed to involve environmentalists and scientists from institutions such as IIT Roorkee and other renowned research bodies to conduct a scientific study.

"They will study why cloudbursts are happening more frequently and take further action based on the findings. In 2023, when we faced losses of Rs 10,000 crore, the Congress party had passed a resolution in the Assembly to send to the Centre. Instead of supporting the proposal, the Opposition walked out. Now, if they have joined us in demanding assistance, that is a good thing. I hope that in the coming time, we will get some help," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister described the current monsoon session as the "biggest in our history" and urged the Opposition to engage constructively.

"They can certainly make allegations, but they should do so with logic, facts, and evidence. If they give good suggestions to make the state self-reliant, we will accept them. The Assembly is meant for discussion, not for walkouts," he said.

Sukhu criticised repeated Opposition walkouts during the assembly sessions.

"A walkout may get them one day's news coverage, but it does not lead to the state's development. Even within the Opposition, there are five internal groups. Many times when Jairam Thakur is speaking in the Assembly, another member from their own side raises their hand to speak. The Speaker asks them to wait, but they walk out instead. I would like them not to walk out but to raise local issues, Lok Sabha constituency issues, and state Assembly issues," Sukhu said.

He added that the government has taken major steps in the past two and a half years toward making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and would work at an accelerated pace this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)