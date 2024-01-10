Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday allotted department portfolios to two new ministers -- Yadvinder Goma and Rajesh Dharmani.

The Youth Service and Sports Department was allotted to Yadvinder Goma from Vikramaditya Singh while the Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Department, which was earlier with Rohit Thakur, was allotted to Rajesh Dharmani.

Goma and Dharmani were inducted into the Himachal cabinet in December last year. With the induction of two new ministers, the Himachal cabinet now has 11 members.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to Dharmani and Goma at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on December 12, last year.

Speaking on the cabinet expansion, CM Sukhu said it was much needed as he was leading the smallest cabinet in the state's history.

"We had the smallest cabinet (in the state's history). The induction of two new members into the cabinet was the need of the hour. Another ministerial post is still vacant and we shall fill it soon," the CM told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will possibly induct another minister into our cabinet before the Lok Sabha elections. We shall also ensure the representation of Mandi, as we shall induct a leader as the deputy speaker. We must collectively move forward to make Himachal a self-reliant state," the chief minister said.

Dharmani, who comes from the same district as BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, said the people put their faith in the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and the government intends to live up to it through its welfare initiatives and development.

"I believe that one doesn't get anything before time. We performed well in the last elections in the state. We have now set sights on winning all four Lok Sabha seats in a repeat of 1996," he said.

The minister, who represents Kangra and the Scheduled Caste community, said the government ensured caste and regional balance through his induction into the cabinet. (ANI)

