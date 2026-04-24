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World WORLD France President Emmanuel Macron Says He Will Leave Politics After Presidency Ends in 2027 French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not remain in politics after his second term ends in 2027. The statement marks a shift from earlier hints of a longer political role. As France approaches its next election, Macron faces ongoing domestic challenges, including pension reforms and a fragmented parliament.

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French President Emmanuel Macron has said he does not plan to remain in politics after completing his second term in 2027, marking a clear shift from earlier indications that he might continue playing a political role. Speaking to students in Nicosia during a visit to Cyprus, Macron stated that he intends to step away from public office once his presidency concludes.

“I wasn't involved in politics before [becoming president] and I won't be involved afterwards,” he said, according to Radio France Internationale. The remarks come as France prepares for a leadership transition, with the constitution barring Macron from seeking a third consecutive term. Emmanuel Macron-Giorgia Meloni Viral Video: ‘Awkward’ Hug Between France President and Italy PM Goes Viral During High-Stakes Talks in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron Says Will Leave Politics After Presidency Ends in 2027

Macron’s statement contrasts with comments he made in July 2025, when he suggested a longer political horizon. At an event marking the anniversary of his Renaissance movement’s youth wing, he told supporters: “I will need you in two years, in five years, in 10 years,” a remark widely interpreted as leaving open the possibility of a future return.

His latest comments, however, indicate a more definitive plan to exit political life after his presidency. PM Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron Agree on Urgently Restoring Freedom of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz.

End of a Two-Term Presidency

Macron was first elected in 2017 at the age of 39, becoming the youngest president in modern French history under the Fifth Republic. He secured a second term in 2022, but constitutional limits prevent him from contesting the next presidential election in 2027.

Before assuming office, he served as economy minister under former president François Hollande from 2014 to 2016.

During his remarks in Cyprus, Macron did not outline his post-presidency plans but acknowledged the challenges of his final years in office. “After nine years, you have to hold onto what you've done well and try to go further, but sometimes you have to fix things you've done wrong,” he said.

Macron’s presidency has been defined by significant domestic reforms, including changes to France’s pension system that raised the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. The move sparked widespread protests and opposition from trade unions.

His second term has also been marked by a more fragmented political landscape. Following the 2022 legislative elections, Macron’s alliance lost its absolute majority in the National Assembly, making it more difficult to pass key legislation.

Political pressure increased in 2024 when Macron dissolved parliament and called snap elections after strong gains by the far-right National Rally in European Parliament polls. The decision drew criticism from opposition parties and some members of his own political camp.

In his 2025 New Year address, Macron acknowledged that the move had contributed to political instability rather than delivering “solutions for the French people.”

With less than two years remaining in his presidency, Macron faces the challenge of advancing his policy agenda while managing political divisions at home. His announcement about stepping away from politics after 2027 signals a potential end to a prominent chapter in French leadership, though the long-term impact of his reforms and decisions is likely to shape the country’s political landscape beyond his tenure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).