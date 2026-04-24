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World US Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Likely in Islamabad As Pakistan Pushes 2nd Round of US-Iran Talks Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday for a high-level diplomatic visit, according to government sources. The visit comes at a pivotal moment as reports suggest that direct negotiations between the United States and Iran may be entering a second, more intensive round of discussions.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad as diplomatic efforts intensify to revive negotiations between Iran and the United States. The visit comes amid indications that a second round of talks could take place soon, with Pakistan positioning itself as a key mediator in the ongoing dialogue. Officials familiar with the developments said Araghchi’s visit is part of a broader diplomatic push to facilitate renewed engagement between Iran and the United States. Pakistan has been actively working to bring both sides back to the negotiating table following an inconclusive first round of talks earlier this month.

The Iranian delegation is expected to hold discussions with Pakistani leadership on the scope and framework of the proposed second round, including confidence-building measures and ceasefire arrangements. US-Iran Tensions: Standoff Intensifies in Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump Issues ‘Shoot and Kill’ Order Iranian Small Boats.

Pakistan’s Role as Mediator

Pakistan has emerged as a central diplomatic intermediary in recent weeks, hosting earlier negotiations and continuing to engage both Washington and Tehran. Officials have expressed hope that renewed talks could help stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation.

Security in Islamabad has been tightened in anticipation of high-level meetings, with authorities preparing for the possible arrival of delegations from both countries. US-Iran Talks: Donald Trump Demands Release of 8 Iranian Women Ahead of High-Stakes Islamabad Discussion.

Background: First Round Ended Without Agreement

The first round of negotiations, held in Islamabad on April 11–12, ended without a formal agreement despite extended discussions. Key sticking points included Iran’s nuclear programme and issues related to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the talks, tensions remained high, with continued military and geopolitical friction affecting the region. Efforts have since focused on sustaining a fragile ceasefire and reopening diplomatic channels.

Uncertainty Over Timing and Outcome

While diplomatic momentum appears to be building, there is still uncertainty over when the second round will formally begin. Reports suggest that logistical preparations are underway, but no official confirmation has been issued regarding dates or the level of participation. Analysts note that the success of any renewed talks will depend on both sides’ willingness to address core disagreements and sustain engagement beyond initial discussions.

Broader Context

The developments come amid a wider regional crisis involving Iran, the United States, and their allies, which has affected global energy markets and security dynamics. Diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan are seen as an attempt to de-escalate tensions and create conditions for a longer-term resolution. As Araghchi’s visit unfolds, attention will remain on whether it can pave the way for meaningful progress in one of the region’s most closely watched diplomatic efforts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Firstpost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).