VMPL

New Delhi [India] / London [UK] / Europe, April 24: DG Global Governance & Advisory Limited, an emerging global advisory and governance-focused organization, is steadily strengthening its presence across India, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The firm is gaining recognition for its growing role in global governance initiatives, international collaborations, and public policy advisory.

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Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Mr. Divyangkumar Gandhi, the organization has positioned itself as a strategic link between governments, institutions, embassies, and international organizations. With a vision aligned to India Vision 2047, DG Global is focused on enhancing governance frameworks, enabling policy excellence, and supporting sustainable economic growth through cross-border partnerships. More details about the organization can be accessed at https://www.dg-governance.world

Mr. Divyangkumar Gandhi, known for his dynamic global outlook, has built strong associations with leading institutions such as the World Book of Records (London), South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Divy Group of Company, and The Time Foundation. His leadership reflects a forward-looking approach centered on collaboration, innovation, and impactful governance solutions.

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A key highlight of DG Global Governance & Advisory Limited is its clear and future-driven vision -- to build a globally connected ecosystem that promotes transparency, accountability, and sustainable development. The organization aims to become a leading platform for governance excellence by connecting policymakers, institutions, and stakeholders worldwide, ensuring long-term impact across nations.

The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including global governance and public policy advisory, government and international collaboration, ESG risk and compliance advisory, strategic management and international advisory, investor development, and digital governance solutions. These offerings are designed to help governments and enterprises navigate complex global challenges while improving policy effectiveness and institutional performance.

With its expanding footprint, DG Global is actively facilitating strategic alliances and advisory engagements across multiple regions. Its work is contributing to innovation-driven growth, improved governance systems, and stronger international partnerships.

The organization is supported by a diverse leadership team comprising professionals from finance, law, governance, and international advisory, bringing together expertise and a global perspective to drive its mission forward.

DG Global Governance & Advisory Limited is also playing a significant role in contributing to India Vision 2047 by supporting policy innovation, strengthening international cooperation, and enhancing India's position in the global governance landscape.

Speaking on the vision of the organization, Mr. Divyangkumar Gandhi (www.divyang-gandhi.me) stated that the mission is to build strong bridges between nations, institutions, and communities by enabling governance excellence, strategic advisory, and sustainable growth.

With a clear vision, global network, and strong leadership, DG Global Governance & Advisory Limited continues to emerge as a key player in the international advisory and governance space, contributing to a more connected and sustainable global ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://www.dg-governance.world

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