How To Check CUET PG Results 2026

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the CUET PG 2026 results today, with more than four lakh candidates ожида waiting for their scorecards. Once released, results will be available on the official portal, allowing students to check their performance using their application credentials. CUET PG 2026 Result Today at 5 PM: How To Check Scorecard, Expected Cut-Off and Key Details.

The CUET PG is a key national-level entrance test for postgraduate admissions across central and participating universities in India. The timely release of results is expected to help candidates move ahead with the admission process. AP 10th Class Results 2026 Date: When Will BSEAP SSC Results Be Declared and How To Check Online.

How to Check CUET PG 2026 Result

Candidates can access their results online by following these steps:

Visit the official CUET PG website

Click on the “CUET PG 2026 Result” link

Log in using your application number and password

View the result on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid delays due to heavy traffic on the website.

Details on Scorecard

The CUET PG 2026 scorecard will include key information such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Qualification status

These details will be essential for the admission process in participating institutions.

Expected Cut-Off Trends

Based on previous years’ data, the expected cut-off ranges for CUET PG 2026 are:

General (UR): 190 to 230

OBC: 180 to 210

SC: 170 to 185

ST: 165 to 175

Actual cut-offs may vary depending on factors such as exam difficulty, number of candidates, and seat availability.

What Happens After Results

Following the declaration of results, candidates can begin applying to universities accepting CUET PG scores. Admissions will be conducted by individual institutions based on merit lists derived from these scores.

CUET PG results are typically announced within a few weeks of the examination, ensuring that the academic admission cycle proceeds on schedule. The 2026 timeline follows a similar pattern, providing clarity to candidates planning their next steps.

Students are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates and further admission-related notifications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).