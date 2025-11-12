Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday took a dig at BJP and said he will take on "whichever faction of the opposition BJP emerges strongest" as a challenge in the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh remains firmly focused on its priorities - education, healthcare, and strengthening the rural economy.

Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone of the Himachal HAAT under the State Rural Livelihood Mission and Rural Development Department in Shimla, Sukhu alleged that the BJP is divided into five groups.

"At present, the BJP is divided into five groups: the Anurag group, the Nadda group, the Jairam Thakur group, the Dhawala group, and the so-called 'sold-out' group. Let us wait and see which one among them becomes strong enough to offer a real challenge. I will take that group as my challenge. We still have two years to go," he said.

The Chief Minister took a dig at former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, saying that he merely repeats what he is told and should avoid making baseless statements against the state government.

"Jairam Thakur says whatever he is made to read. This is not a contract model government where tenders of Rs 1,100 crore were renewed for 10 per cent commissions. They earned Rs 400 crore over a four-year period. In just one year, our government has generated Rs 1,050 crore ( Rs 450+600 crore) in revenue," Sukhu said, claiming that the Congress government's governance model is more transparent and accountable.

He alleged that the BJP's "internal divisions and leadership tensions" have deepened after the "emergence of multiple camps" within the party.

"The BJP in Himachal is split into five factions. This is not Congress's doing, they have done it to themselves. Jairam Thakur was upset when slogans for Anurag Thakur as the next Chief Minister were raised in Mandi. He reacted by holding rallies in Hamirpur to assert control. Those who are under stress make frequent statements," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that even BJP MLAs are "drifting away" and that the party's infighting is eroding its strength in the hill state.

"The BJP leaders tried to buy democracy and manipulate public sentiment. But the people of Himachal Pradesh, with the blessings of our deities, have stood with the Congress. That's why our 40 MLAs have been re-elected. We will continue to serve the people with dedication," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the Himachal HAAT, a project aimed at boosting rural livelihoods and women's economic empowerment. The initiative is part of the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, which markets products made by rural women across the state.

"Through the platform, rural women have already achieved sales worth Rs 25 lakh. Their locally made products are now being packed and marketed online. This is a proud moment for us, it's a step toward an Aatmanirbhar Himachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government has provided food vans to women entrepreneurs for the first time and plans to distribute 60 more food vans next year. "Empowering women and youth will increase farmers' income and strengthen the state's rural economy," he said.

Referring to the recent blast in Delhi, Sukhu said he had directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance in Himachal Pradesh. "Such incidents should never happen in a peaceful state like ours. I have instructed officials to stay alert and take preventive measures," he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the Congress government will complete three years in office on December 11, for which a state-level celebration will be held.

Sukhu reiterated that his government is committed to reversing the damage done by the BJP government. "We are reforming the education and health sectors, improving tourism, and reclaiming state resources that were sold off earlier. We are accountable to the people's court," he said. (ANI)

