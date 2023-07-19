New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and State Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh met with Union Minister Giriraj Singh in the national capital on Wednesday.

MP Pratibha Singh and State Minister Vikramaditya Singh presented the flood damage report of Himachal Pradesh.

MP Pratibha Singh also asked the Union Minister for approval of Rs 599.13 lakhs under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the year 2023-24 for the reconstruction of 54 roads damaged by heavy floods in her parliamentary constituency Mandi.

Earlier, in the wake of devastating heavy rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning with predictions of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely to occur at most places in Chamba, Kangra districts.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra. There is the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places," the IMD said.

The IMD also added that light to moderate rain was anticipated in various locations in the Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts of the state.

"Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi in many places. Light rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the rest of the districts during the next 2 to 3 hours," IMD said.

There is no respite for people in Himachal Pradesh as since June 24, people have been struggling with the problems of long hours of power shedding, water crisis, connectivity etc.

The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, with 117 reported deaths in the state.

According to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority data, "Monsoon has claimed 117 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 12 people are missing and 121 people have been injured."

481 houses have been damaged, besides 3,863 houses partially damaged. 133 shops have been damaged in the state while 1,008 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

The state has witnessed 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 41 incidents of flash floods, the data read. (ANI)

