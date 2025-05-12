Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Kuldeep Singh Rathore, a senior Congress spokesperson and legislator from Himachal Pradesh's apple-growing belt, has demanded an immediate ban on importing apples and other goods from Turkey.

This call comes after reports emerged that Turkey supplied military drones to Pakistan, sparking concerns over Ankara's growing military ties with Islamabad.

Rathore accused Turkey of diplomatic betrayal, citing India's humanitarian aid during Turkey's 2023 earthquake crisis under Operation Dost.

He expressed disappointment that despite India's support, Turkey chose to militarily align with Pakistan, India's long-standing adversary.

"When Turkey was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2023, it was India that rose first to help. Under Operation Dost, our government sent NDRF teams, medical aid, and even Garuda Aerospace drones and modified Kisan drones to help rescue survivors and deliver food and medicine. Instead of showing gratitude, Turkey has now stabbed India in the back by aligning militarily with Pakistan our enemy nation. This is unacceptable," he added.

Rathore called out "Ankara's two-faced diplomacy" and emphasised that economic and diplomatic pressure is necessary to respond to Turkey's actions.

He urged Indians to boycott Turkish products and tourism, stating that India cannot afford to let any nation exploit its goodwill while arming threats to national security.

"I strongly demand that India immediately ban the import of apples and other goods from Turkey. Our countrymen must also boycott Turkish products and tourism. We cannot allow any nation to enjoy our goodwill while arming those who threaten our national security," Rathore asserted.

His comments also reflected long-standing complaints from Indian apple growers, especially in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kashmir, who have repeatedly said that Turkish apples flooding Indian markets hurt local producers by undercutting prices.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Commerce Ministry have not made any official statement regarding trade restrictions on Turkey. (ANI)

