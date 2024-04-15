New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Congress released a list of observers for three Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The list includes the names of Sanjay Dutt, Anees Ahmed and Dheeraj Gurjar.

In a letter dated April 14, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of the following leaders as observers for the following Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, with immediate effect."

The senior Congress leader, who has also entered the fray for the Lok Sabha, said Sanjay Dutt will oversee the party's electoral affairs in Mandi, while Anees Ahmed while Dheeraj Gurjar will be the observer for Kangra.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats--Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra.

The polling for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, along with six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs, will be held on June 1.

The BJP won all four LS seats in 2019 and the counting will be done on June 4.

The Mandi constituency is considered a stronghold of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family.

The seat is currently held by the late leader's wife, Pratibha Devi Singh. She was elected after a bye-election in 2021, after the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. (ANI)

