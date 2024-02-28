Shimla/New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Singh, who is the son of Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, said in the morning that he is submitting his resignation from council of ministers but hours later softened his stand.

After a meeting with central observers, who were rushed by the party to Shimla, Singh cited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's “rejection” of his “offer” to resign and the need for unity in the party. In view of this, he told reporters, he is not “pressing” for it.

He also claimed then that the state government was never in crisis.

The turbulence in Himachal was triggered by Tuesday's cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh.

The party has now sought the disqualification of these MLAs from the assembly. The matter was heard by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania who has reserved his order.

The suspended BJP MLAs, who include the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur, initially refused to leave the House -- in an apparent bid to stall the assembly from passing the Sukhu government's Budget through voice vote.

The BJP wanted voting on the Budget, which they felt would reveal that the Congress has lost its majority in the state assembly.

But in the afternoon, the crisis was staved off for the time being as the House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote with no Bharatiya Janata Party member being present. The Speaker then adjourned the session sine die.

Chief Minister Sukhu dismissed speculation that he was resigning. "Neither the high command, nor anyone else has asked me for resignation," Sukhu told PTI Videos.

He said the Congress government will complete its five-year term in the state.

Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi was defeated by BJP's Harsh Mahajan Tuesday through a draw of lots, after the two candidates bagged 34 votes each.

The result meant that the Congress which had stormed into power in the state just 14 months back, winning 40 seats in the assembly, had failed to reach the halfway mark.

The Budget was still pending passage and the possibility of the opposition BJP bringing a no-confidence motion loomed large.

The BJP won 25 seats in the House of 68 in 2022, and there are three independent MLAs, who were believed to be with the ruling Congress till the cross-voting crisis erupted.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur took a delegation to Raj Bhavan around 7.30 am Wednesday, asking Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to ensure that the Finance Bill was passed only through a division.

From Delhi, the Congress mounted a damage control exercise to stop the possible loss of a party-ruled state just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge despatched three observers -- Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar -- to Shimla, and the party indicated that it could take some “tough steps”.

In the evening, the observers began their interaction with party MLAs.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Kharge has asked the observers and AICC in-charge for the state Rajeev Shukla to speak to all MLAs, including those who are disgruntled.

"The Congress will not hesitate to take some tough steps as the party is our priority and will not let the people's mandate be betrayed in Himachal Pradesh," Ramesh told reporters in Delhi.

Earlier in the morning, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced he was quitting the council of ministers and will submit his resignation to the chief minister and the Governor. It was not immediately clear whether he had done so.

Singh said, "There have been attempts to humiliate and undermine me from some quarters and in spite of reservations, I supported the government."

He is the son of Virbhadra Singh, a former chief minister who died in 2021.

The family has in the past thrown hints that Virbhadra Singh's legacy has not been honoured by the party. Pratibha Singh has also expressed disgruntlement with the manner in which Sukhu has run the state.

Hours later, after a meeting with central observers and the CM's “rejection” of his offer, the minister said he will not insist on in.

"The Congress party had made promises to the people and we owe the responsibility to fulfil those promises and I would decide my future course of action after consulting my supporters," he had said earlier in the day.

In the assembly, there was chaos when the House met in the morning.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan moved a motion seeking their suspension of BJP MLAs for allegedly disrespecting the Speaker. The motion was adopted by voice vote, and the Speaker axed 15 MLAs.

The BJP members, however, refused to leave. The Speaker then adjourned the House till 12 pm.

Apart from Thakur, the suspended MLAs are Vipin Parmar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Deep Raj, Surinder Shouri, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dilip Thakur, Randhir Sharma, Lokender Kumar and Ranvir Singh.

"We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the Budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur had told reporters earlier.

He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in a minority and demanded the resignation of CM Sukhu.

A group of six Congress and three independent MLAs, who had spent Tuesday night at a guesthouse at Panchkula in BJP-run Haryana after voting against the Congress candidate, too were back in the House.

As these MLAs entered the House, BJP members greeted them by thumping their desks. They also raised the slogan, "Jai Shri Ram, Ban Gaya Kaam".

Later in the day, they were reported to have left again for Panchkula.

On Tuesday, Sukhu had claimed that the MLAs had been “abducted” by the Haryana Police and the CRPF.

