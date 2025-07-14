Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has announced a relief of Rs 7 lakh per household for those whose homes were completely destroyed in the monsoon calamity, which has claimed 105 lives in the state.

"The state government has decided to provide Rs 7 lakh to families whose houses were swept away due to floods and heavy rains. This announcement has been made by the Chief Minister," Himachal Pradesh's Minister for Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development, Jagat Singh Negi, told ANI in an interview.

According to the updated SDMA report, released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) under the Revenue Department, 61 out of the 105 deaths recorded between June 20 and July 14, 2025, were caused by rain-related disasters, including landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, drowning, fire incidents, and electrocution. The remaining 44 deaths were caused by road accidents, which have spiked due to slippery terrain, poor visibility, and infrastructure damage from heavy rainfall.

Mandi remains the most affected district, recording 17 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (14) and Hamirpur (7). Fatalities were also reported from Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Shimla, Chamba, and Kinnaur.

Negi also elaborated on the ongoing restoration work amid the continuing landslides that have blocked vital roads and highways.

"Over the past two to three days, repeated landslides have disrupted the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway at multiple locations, including Four Mile in Mandi and two points near Kullu. Restoration work is in full swing across the affected areas. More than 160 machines are currently deployed in Mandi district alone, with nearly 60 operational in Seraj region for clearing link roads," he said.

He added that 208 roads remain blocked across the state. Power supply and water services have also been hit, with 139 distribution transformers and around 745 water supply schemes affected.

As per the SDMA report, the ongoing monsoon spell has injured over 184 people and caused estimated damage of Rs 784.6 crore to public and private infrastructure, including roads, power lines, water systems, agricultural land, animal husbandry units, and schools.

The report also confirmed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 major landslides since June 20. Rescue teams remain on alert, and restoration efforts continue around the clock.

Negi urged residents to remain cautious, given the IMD's continued alerts for heavy rainfall and potential cloudburst activity.

"We are fully alert on the ground, and the public must stay vigilant as there is no certainty where a natural disaster may strike. Everyone must follow official warnings," he said.

He said the state government continues to disburse relief and ex-gratia payments to affected families. (ANI)

