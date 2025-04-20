Dharamshala (HP), Apr 20 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Himachal Government was the "most corrupt" among the Congress governments in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, he claimed that the Congress government in the state has given advertisements worth crores of rupees to the National Herald which is not being published.

"Himachal Government is the most corrupt among the Congress governments in the country and tops the list in financial mismanagement," he alleged.

Nadda claimed that the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is trying to spread a false narrative in the state that the Centre is not giving it funds and is not concerned about Himachal.

"If you cannot run the government, leave it, but do not blame others," Nadda said and pointed out various initiatives taken by the BJP-led central governments for the state, including an "industrial package when A B Vajpayee was the prime minister"

Sharing details of the funds given to the state, Nadda said that this year (2025), a Rs 11,806-crore budget has been allocated for the development of Himachal Pradesh.

The tax devolution for 2024-25 was Rs 10,681 crore, out of which Rs 8,915 crore was given till January 2025 and Rs 13,285 crore was given as grant in aid.

The Congress has no role in the development of the state and all the projects including AIIMS, IIM, IIIT and Hydro engineering were given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Nadda said the Congress government returned to the Centre a sum of Rs 25 crore given to the state for the construction of a medical device park. Also, the state government failed to utilise Rs 225 crore released till 2023 out of the Rs 1000 crore allocated to the state for a bulk drug park.

Putting to rest speculation about his return to the state, Nadda said, "I am in a responsible position and there is no possibility of coming back to the state".

The state BJP president would be elected soon, he said while replying to a question.

Nadda said aspirational district Chamba has made good progress in indicators like education, infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation and financial inclusiveness.

He said the Centre willl render support to improve areas where it is not doing well.

Earlier, the Union minister participated in a review meeting on the development of the Chamba district.

