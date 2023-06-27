Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has finalised the sale price of fortified Soya refined oil at Rs 104 per litre for beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the rates were Rs 112 per litre for NFSA consumers and Rs 117 per litre for APL consumers. The refined oil would now cost Rs 8 per litre and Rs 13 per litre cheaper for NFSA and APL families, respectively, under the Public Distribution System in the Fair Price Shops of the state, he said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Further, he said that about 19 lakh ration card holders would benefit from this decision, including about 7.54 lakh NFSA ration card beneficiaries and about 11.53 lakh APL ration card holders.

The state government is taking several measures to provide relief to the people of the state from high prices of essential commodities, the chief minister said, adding that recently, the state government has also taken a decision to reduce the rate of mustard oil by Rs 37 per litre.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Police in Southern Districts Alerted on Possible Caste-Related Violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)