Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6(ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, flagged off three trucks loaded with relief material from the Raj Bhavan in Shimla to the flood-affected Thunag area in Mandi district.

The relief consignment included 540 blankets, triple-layered tents, shoes, socks, buckets, candles, and matchboxes, with the Governor stating that more supplies will be sent if needed.

Speaking after the flag-off ceremony, the Governor told ANI, "I have not gone there personally yet as I was advised by security officials that conditions are still not safe. But I will visit later. For now, we have sent three vehicles with relief material, and we will continue to assist people in the affected areas as needed."

The Governor also raised serious concerns over the recurring natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, attributing the scale of damage to unchecked tree felling and illegal mining. Referring to his recent visit to the remote Dodra Kwar region.

He added," I visited Dodra Kwar, one of the most remote villages in Himachal, and even stayed there overnight. Along the way, I saw many large trees that had been cut down. This is deeply concerning. If we want to prevent such disasters, environmental conservation is crucial." He said.

Himachal Governor further added,"Those cutting down these trees should be jailed by the government. While this may not be the only reason, it is certainly a major contributing factor. This issue demands serious attention."

The Governor also appealed to the public to act responsibly during natural calamities: "I urge people to respect nature and exercise self-awareness. Only then can we avoid the devastating consequences of such disasters," he said.

On the occasion of Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, Governor Shukla extended warm wishes. He said, "Today is the Dalai Lama's birthday. I wish him well and hope that he continues to stay here and inspire society with his messages."

He also paid rich tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 125th birth anniversary, recalling his commitment to national unity and the abrogation of Article 370.

"Syama Prasad Mukherjee dreamed of a united India and made the ultimate sacrifice for it. He took a vow that he would either abolish the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir or lay down his life. Today, Article 370 has been scrapped. That, I believe, is a true tribute to him," Shukla added.

He added, "When I was in Parliament, I witnessed these changes. I firmly believe the sacrifices of such great men never go in vain. Politics has its place, but staying connected with the nation is everyone's responsibility."

The Governor Shukla said he is in touch with the district administration and will personally visit the affected region by road as soon as the situation permits. (ANI)

