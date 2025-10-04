Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): As part of the Indian Army's National Integration Tour under Operation Sadbhavna, 25 children from the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Kathua district, Jammu & Kashmir, interacted with Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, Shimla, on Saturday.

According to a release, the Governor interacted warmly with the students and appreciated the Indian Army's initiative in organising such exposure tours for the children of remote and border areas.

He said that such initiatives play a vital role in promoting national integration and helping young minds understand the country's rich diversity and development. He motivated the children to pursue education with dedication and to make positive contributions to the nation's progress.

The tour, which began from Mamun Cantonment, reached Chandigarh on September 28. During the Chandigarh leg, the students had the opportunity to meet the Governors of Punjab and Haryana and visit the Headquarters of the Western Command. They also explored popular tourist attractions, including the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

In the final leg of their journey in Shimla, the children visited Annandale Museum, the Bird Sanctuary, the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, and the Headquarters of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), where they interacted with senior army officials.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for providing them with a memorable and educational experience, and to the Governor for his inspiring words and warm hospitality.

CP Verma, Secretary to the Governor, and Lt. Col Amreek Singh, Coordinator of the tour, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

