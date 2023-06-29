Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Thursday hailed IIT Mandi for its tech-centric inventions to improve the quality of life of the people of Himachal Pradesh, especially those in rural areas.

Presiding over the one-day G-20 Science-20 conclave on 'Technology for Sociey' at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Shukla said the event enabled influential delegates from both public and private sectors to come together and explore opportunities to address societal development through technological interventions, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal: Six Employees Fired, Six Staffing Firms Banned, Says N Chandrasekaran.

The governor said the biofuel developed by the institute's researchers from pine leaves was being used in local industries.

He added that the development of other bio-fuels and green fuels deserves to be pursued extensively. Shukla urged researchers of IIT Mandi to come up with strengthened technologies to predict landslides and avalanches in the state.

Also Read | India's first Police Drone Unit Launched: Chennai Gets Country's First Police Drone Unit For Aerial Surveillance Over Tamil Nadu Capital.

He also highlighted the need for entrepreneurship support centres to boost the state's economy.

Speaking about India's technological advancement in healthcare, Shukla said the country's successful projects in low-cost medical devices, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have helped in addressing health crises in rural as well as urban areas.

On the occasion, IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera spoke about the institute's projects focusing on technology, skill development, and societal contributions.

Speaking on India assuming the G-20 presidency, the Governor stressed the nation's role in addressing global challenges and promoting shared values.

He urged the country's researchers to showcase India's capabilities, philosophy, and intellectual power to the world.

After his address, Shukla visited the institute's labs and centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)