Mumbai, June 29: In stringent actions against unethical conduct based on whistleblower allegations related to a recruitment scandal, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has fired six employees and banned six business associate firms. Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran Thursday confirmed the proceedings on the alleged TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal at the 28th Annual General Meeting of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Chandrasekaran addressed the audience and highlighted the company's commitment to addressing the recent jobs scandal and preventing its recurrence during the 28th Annual General Meeting of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The TCS boss mentioned that the firm would undertake a thorough evaluation and enhancement of its supplier management process. The objective is to establish stricter controls and safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also emphasised the importance of upholding ethical conduct and fostering a culture of integrity among TCS employees. TCS Bribe-for-Job Alleged Scam: IT Giant Briefs Board About Corruption Allegations, Appoints Sivakumar Viswanathan as New Head for Hiring.

“The most important thing expected of every employee is ethical conduct and integrity, before any financial performance. So, whenever there is a violation of ethical conduct by any employee, it pains me. All the leaders take it extremely seriously and we will always deal with such incidents with very strong action,” he reportedly told the meeting.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has recently faced a significant scandal involving senior executives who were responsible for the hiring. It was uncovered that these executives accepted bribes from staffing firms, thereby compromising the integrity of the recruitment process. This revelation has had a profound impact on TCS and its operations. TCS Alleged Bribes-for-Jobs Scam: IT Firm Denies Corruption in Job Recruitment, Says Hiring Not Handled by Resource Management Group.

Recently, the firm appointed Sivakumar Viswanathan as a new head to oversee the hiring of temporary workers amid an internal investigation into the bribes-for-jobs scandal. Based in Chennai, Viswanathan has been in the company since August 1993, counting around 30 years now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).