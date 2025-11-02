Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended the state-level function organised by Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Shimla, at the historic Ridge on Sunday to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that sacrifice, penance, devotion, and service to humanity were the core messages of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life, and it is essential to follow the path shown by him.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life teaches us that religion is not merely about worship, but about protecting humanity," he said. The Governor added that Guru Ji sacrificed his life to safeguard the rights and freedom of all people, and his supreme martyrdom proved that sacrifices made for truth and justice never go in vain.

He further said that Guru Tegh Bahadur's message was not confined to any one faith, but was for the entire humanity. The gathering of people from diverse communities and regions on this sacred occasion reflects the true spirit of India's unity and brotherhood, he added.

Governor Shukla said that whenever society faces fear, intolerance, or division, Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards courage, compassion, and service. True devotion, he said, lies in serving humanity and walking the path of truth. The Governor urged people to imbibe Guru Ji's ideals in their lives to be tolerant, respect others' faiths, and promote unity, harmony, and the spirit of service in society.

Earlier, the Governor was felicitated by Jasvinder Singh, President of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Shimla.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MP Suresh Kashyap, former MP and State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Mayor Surender Chauhan, MLAs Harish Janartha and Hardeep Singh Bawa, member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Daljit Singh Bhindar, members of the Sikh community, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

