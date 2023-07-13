Himachal Pradesh [India], July 13 (ANI): Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla reviewed the work of Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management amid the flood-like situation in the state.

"On this occasion, Principal Secretary of Revenue Onkur Sharma gave the Governor complete information through a presentation. He mentioned that all the people affected by floods and natural disasters have been safely rescued and relocated to secure places," read a press release from the Governor's office.

He stated that despite heavy rainfall in the past three days, the disaster management operations were carried out on a war footing due to the active participation of the state government.

People were stranded in locations such as Chandra Tal, Sangla, Manimahesh, Kasol, Manali, and others have already been rescued.

Indian Air Force helicopters, NDRF, administration, and others supported and facilitated the operations under the supervision of the Chief Minister.

"He shared that the state had made extensive preparations for disaster management, including mock drills, monsoon-related preparations, meetings with the Irrigation and Public Health Department, and mock exercises related to communication systems during emergencies," it further stated.

During the meeting, DC Rana, Director of Disaster Management, provided detailed information about rainfall levels, the availability of helpline numbers through the State Emergency Operation Centre, weather alerts, and the ongoing awareness campaigns in the state.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the disaster management preparations and the successful execution of the campaigns and instructed them to ensure relief and rehabilitation for all affected families and individuals. (ANI)

