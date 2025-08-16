Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday urged the people of Theog to lead the fight against drug abuse with the same determination that earned them the top position in cleanliness, a release said.

He underscored his vision of a Nasha Mukt state and assured that he would extend his support by joining even the smallest of programs against drugs.

On the occasion of Theog Day, the Governor also released a song against drug abuse prepared by Shyam and honoured individuals for their outstanding contribution to society.

He congratulated Theog for securing the first position in the state in the Swachh Survekshan 2025 in the category of towns with a population below 20,000, surpassing Shimla, which had held the position for many years. He lauded the consistent progress of Theog in education, health, agriculture, horticulture, and tourism, highlighting the spirit of patriotism and service among its youth, a release said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Theog Day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended best wishes to the people of Theog. He paid tribute to the region's glorious history, rich cultural heritage, and the contribution of its people, noting that Theog is renowned not only for its natural beauty but also for the hard work, courage, and values of its citizens.

According to the release, the Governor paid homage to the members of the Praja Mandal movement. Shukla said that this Amrit Kaal calls for meaningful contributions from every citizen, while emphasising the importance of adopting swadeshi in all walks of life. "It was only through our indigenous BrahMos missile that India compelled Pakistan to bow down, and today nations across the world seek to acquire it," he remarked.

Earlier, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, MLA, welcomed the Governor and recalled the Praja Mandal movement that compelled the ruler to hand over power to the people, leading to the tradition of celebrating Theog Day. He also highlighted various developmental initiatives in the region and appreciated the Governor's anti-drug campaign.

Anil Grover, Chairman, Nagar Parishad Theog, detailed the historical importance of the celebration, while Neetu Mehta, Vice Chairperson, proposed a vote of thanks. A colourful cultural programme, with Choltu Dance as the main attraction, was also presented by local artists.

Vice Chairman, State Forest Corporation, Kehar Singh Khachi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Divyanshu, Additional Superintendent of Police Ratan Negi, SDM Theog Shashank Gupta, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion, a release said. (ANI)

