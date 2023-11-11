Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday inaugurated the four-day-long International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the Lavi fair has had commercial importance for a long and it has also become a cultural festival of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that this fair has its own historical importance and is famous for its rich traditions along with trading activities. The cultural groups from different states present a living example of the mantra of unity in diversity by showcasing the diverse culture of the country on one stage.

Paying rich tribute to former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said that it was due to his efforts that Rampur Lavi was given the status of International fair in the year 1985. He prayed to Mata Bhimakali for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the organizers to carry forward the rich traditions of Lavi Mela. He said that the woolen textiles, dry fruits and other traditional crafts and products displayed in the fair are unique. Traditional artisans and farmers have a great opportunity to sell their products in the fair.

The Governor said under the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat programme, which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Foundation Day of all the states of the country is being organized at Raj Bhawan to enhance the feeling of mutual love and harmony among the people,

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the exhibitions displayed by various departments and other organisations of the state government and showed keen interest in them.

He also unveiled the video teaser made by the fair committee for the International Lavi Fair-2023.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organizing Committee Aditya Negi welcomed the Governor and gave detailed information about the various activities being organized during the fair.

Various folk dance groups gave colourful cultural presentations on this occasion.

Local MLA Nand Lal, Zila Parishad Chairperson Chandraprabha Negi and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. (ANI)

