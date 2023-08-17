Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government has relaxed the provisions of ‘Vidhayak Ksetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana’ (VKVNY) during the financial year 2023–24 by including protection works of retaining walls and channelization of Nullahs under it.

This decision was taken in view of heavy losses caused to human lives besides public and private properties during recent heavy rains in the State, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said that now legislators can recommend execution of such works under this scheme.

CM Sukhu said that torrential rains had wreaked havoc in the State by causing widespread damages to government and private properties besides loss of human lives, adding that the state governmnet had been working round the clock to restore the blocked roads and water supply schemes besides providing all possible assistance to the affected families.

The Chief Minister said that this decision has been taken in view of speeding up the relief and rescue operations in the State. Beneficiaries will be eligible only after submitting a certificate/report that the retaining walls/breast walls have been damaged or washed away because of rains which occurred after June, 2023 and there is threat to the houses of the individuals by revenue officers Patwari or Pradhan of Gram Panchayats.

The Chief Minister said the channelization of Nullahs can be recommended by the MLAs out of VKVNY if the Patwari or Pradhan of Gram Panchayat gives a report/certificate that the recent rains have loosened the strata and it is extremely necessary to channelize a nullah or stream to protect private property or the community asset. (ANI)

