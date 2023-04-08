Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred a total of 25 officers with immediate effect, said an official release.

The total of 25 officers include five officers in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), one Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and 19 State Service Cadre Officers were transferred.

The posted IAS officers include Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, IAS posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Kritika Kulhari, IAS will take over as Director, H.P. Institute of Public Administration, Fairlawns, Shimla, relieving Rugved Milind Thakur, IAS of this additional charge.

Apart from them, Manmohan Sharma, IAS, Duni Chand Rana, IAS and Apoorv Devgan, IAS were also among those transferred from their current serving positions.

Along with the IAS officers, Anil Joshi an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Chief Conservator of Forests have been placed by the Forests Department at the disposal of the Department of Personnel, as Member Secretary. H.P. State Pollution Control Board, Shimla. (ANI)

