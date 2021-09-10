Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the chief secretary, commissioner of Shimla municipal corporation, deputy commissioner, and Superintendent of Shimla Police in a matter regarding the construction of illegal sheds on the government land in Downdale, Phagli, Shimla and intimidating the complainant-- who is a leprosy patient.

The division bench comprising acting chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as public interest litigation on a letter addressed to the chief justice by one leprosy patient namely Tek Chand.

Also Read | Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 Crore Released to 17 States, Says Finance Ministry.

As per an official release, the petitioner has alleged that he is residing in the government accommodation built for the lepers and two other leprosy patients namely Gulab Singh and Partap also live in the said building, who have illegally raised four permanent houses and 38 temporary sheds (Dharas) on the government land.

"He has also alleged that last year, the Councillor of Fagli ward and the Junior Engineer erected a wall costing Rs 70-80 lakhs, on the land encroached by Gulab Singh and Partap. He has further alleged that they were allotted Government houses in the year 2013, but these two persons were not in need of government accommodation as their old houses are already existing over the land," the release said.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The petitioner also alleged that these encroachers threaten to ostracize him from the Panchayat of the Lepers and to expel him from the government accommodation.

"He has prayed that he may be allowed to live freely and peacefully in the government accommodation and strict action be taken against the wrongdoers and inquiry be got conducted in this behalf. He has also stated that the encroachments be got removed and the beautiful colony be maintained," the release added.

The court posted the matter after four weeks and directed the respondents to file a reply by then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)