New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that Congress will win the upcoming Himachal Assembly polls as the current Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has become very "unpopular".

CM Baghel has also been made the Congress senior observer in the state ahead of the assembly polls to be held in November.

While talking to ANI, he said, "The Jairam Thakur government has become very unpopular among the people of Himachal Pradesh. There are issues like unemployment and inflation, and people have made up their minds about change. I believe that when the results are declared, Congress will win there."

Earlier today, CM Baghel also met the new Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence.

"Today, meeting the newly elected President of Indian National Congress Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji at his residence and conveyed his greetings and best wishes," tweeted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The newly elected President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the post on October 26 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Kharge beat his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post, thus becoming the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur filed nomination from his traditional seat of Seraj in Mandi district for the assembly polls in the state. After filing his nomination, Jai Ram Thakur sought the support of the people and said the residents of Seraj will again create history.

The Chief Minister has expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the next month's assembly polls and said that the state has seen development in every sector over the past five years.

The BJP released the first list of 62 candidates on Wednesday. The state has 68 assembly seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the previous assembly polls while Congress won 21 seats

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, while the counting of the votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

